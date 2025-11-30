Smart (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Smart didn't play in Friday's win over the Mavericks, and the doubtful tag suggests the veteran guard is unlikely to be available Sunday in the first leg of a back-to-back set. If that's the case, there should be more minutes available for players like Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht. Smart is averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game this season.