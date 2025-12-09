Smart (back) intends to play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Head coach JJ Redick said Sunday that the Lakers were targeting Wednesday for Smart to return from a six-game absence with a back injury, and the veteran guard plans to "give it a go" against San Antonio. His status likely won't be confirmed until sometime closer to Wednesday's tipoff, though. Smart has averaged 9.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per night over 14 games this season.