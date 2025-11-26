Smart had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 victory over the Clippers.

Ever since being relegated back to the bench due to LeBron James' return, Smart has seen his fantasy value take a dip, as he averages 11.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.2 threes across 31.0 minutes in his nine starts but averages just 6.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.0 threes across 19.6 minutes off the bench. Smart is still a valuable piece in the Lakers' rotation, so he is definitely worth monitoring should an injury cause him to be inserted back in the starting lineup.