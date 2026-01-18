Smart (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Smart went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup against Portland and failed to return, but he managed to avoid a significant injury and will be available for the second half of his team's back-to-back. The Oklahoma State product was held to single digits in the scoring column in four of his first six games in January but has since turned it around, scoring in double figures in each of his previous three appearances.