Smart logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 143-135 victory over the Jazz.

Smart continued to fill in for Austin Reaves (calf) during Thursday's victory. Reaves incurred his second consecutive absence and is scheduled to be re-evaluated soon, but Smart should continue to excel while he's sidelined. Smart has averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the absence. He's also feeling it beyond the arc over the past week, with 14 drilled three-pointers out of 28 attempts across the past three games.