Smart (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Smart was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Saturday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Smart logged 34 minutes Friday against the Pelicans with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht could see more run if Smart is held out with Rui Hachimura already ruled out with a calf issue.