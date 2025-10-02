Lakers' Marcus Smart: Out for start of preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smart (Achilles) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Suns, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
No surprise here, as the Lakers hope Smart will be healthy at some point next week. There's no indication the veteran guard is in serious jeopardy of missing regular-season time. Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent should see extra minutes Saturday.
