Smart (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

After logging 34 minutes in Friday's win over New Orleans, Smart will miss the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set due to illness. With the veteran guard joining LeBron James (sciatica), Rui Hachimura (calf) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) on the sidelines, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht are all candidates for increased minutes, while Adou Thiero could enter the rotation. Smart's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Jazz.