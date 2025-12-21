Smart had five points (1-12 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Clippers.

Although Smart has been effective during the Lekers' extensive injury issues, he was ice-cold in the lopsided defeat. Smart uncharacteristically converted only one of 12 shot attempts and made little contribution elsewhere. Smart was one of several players who failed to provide adequate support for LeBron James, who took it upon himself to keep the Lakers relevant in the matchup.