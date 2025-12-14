Smart will enter the Lakers' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach JJ Reddick will turn to Smart to fill the void in the starting lineup left by Austin Reaves, who is set to miss at least one week due to a Grade 1 left calf strain. Smart started in nine games earlier in the season, during which he averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 2.3 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.