Smart produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 23 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason loss to the Kings.

Smart is hoping for a career renaissance with the Lakers after struggling to stay healthy during stints with Memphis and Washington. He's only played 54 games over the past two seasons, and Smart's ability to mount campaigns similar to his years with the Celtics is currently an open question. If he can turn back the clock in his 12th season, JJ Redick will be faced with some tough lineup decisions down the stretch. Smart will definitely come in handy during LeBron James' (sciatica) absence, but what he does with Smart after the fact will be intriguing to watch. Austin Reaves will need to look indispensable once James is back, as his position would be the first spot in jeopardy due to a resurgent start from Smart. Smart will also have to get past Dalton Knecht, who had an excellent camp after some uninspiring Summer League performances.