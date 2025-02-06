The Hornets traded Williams to the Lakers on Wednesday for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a first-round pick and a pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams will function as an Anthony Davis replacement, and he should immediately step into the starting center role once available. One of the most promising young centers in the NBA, Williams has one year left on his rookie contract, but appears to be in the Lakers long-term plans alongside the recently-acquired Luka Doncic (calf). In 25.0 minutes per game this season, Williams is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks.