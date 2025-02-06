The Lakers acquired Williams from the Hornets on Thursday in exchange for forwards Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams will function as Anthony Davis' replacement, as he should immediately step in as the Lakers' new starting center once he's cleared to debut. One of the most promising young big men in the NBA, Williams has one year left on his rookie contract but appears to be in the Lakers' long-term plans. After missing the Hornets' first 20 games of the season due to a left foot tendon strain, Williams returned to action in early December and averaged 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks across 25.0 minutes in his 23 appearances for Charlotte before being traded.