Morris delivered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.
Morris has been a reliable scoring threat with Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) both sidelined. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in four games in a row and has achieved that feat regularly since moving to the starting lineup, putting up at least 10 points in 11 of his previous 17 starts.
