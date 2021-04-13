Morris is available to return to Monday's game after rolling his ankle, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Morris had to leave Monday's game in the first half due to the ankle injury, but he got the ankle re-taped and could return. Morris has been locked into the starting lineup for the Lakers since Feb. 24.
