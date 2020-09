Morris will presumably return to a reserve role in Friday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Morris started the final two games against the Rockets, as the Lakers were looking to go smaller. However, JaVale McGee will return to the starting lineup to help match up against Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. As a result, Morris is expected to return to his usual role off the bench.