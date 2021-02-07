Morris (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Saturday in the Lakers' 135-129 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Second-year wing Talen Horton-Tucker has seemingly unseated both Morris and Wesley Matthews for the final spot in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation, as neither veteran has seen the court in the past four games. Even as a punt play in DFS, Morris likely won't warrant consideration unless one of LeBron James or Anthony Davis is sitting out a game.