Morris has cleared his quarantine period in Orlando and can rejoin team activities, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With Rajon Rondo (hand) out at least a month and Avery Bradley (personal) not joining the team, Morris could take on a bigger role with the Lakers, especially if coach Frank Vogel decides to lean on bigger lineups.
