Lakers' Markieff Morris: Clears waivers, set to join Lakers

Morris cleared waivers Sunday and is expected to sign with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Lakers have been the favorites to add Morris since he reached a buyout with the Pistons on Friday, but he had to make it through waivers unclaimed before being able to sign as a free agent. The veteran forward will be joining a busy frontcourt in Los Angeles which includes LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. Morris averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.5 minutes for Detroit this season, but he's unlikely to reach those totals on a consistent basis with his new team.