Morris is scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Tuesday and will resume practicing with the Lakers soon thereafter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Once he reports to Orlando, Morris will have to complete a mandatory quarantine period, during which he'll have to pass consecutive COVID-19 tests before he's allowed to practice with the Lakers. The Lakers are set to resume their season in just over a week (July 30 versus the Clippers), so Morris won't have much time to ramp up once he's cleared to join the team for workouts. Morris had only been a bit player in the rotation anyway since signing with the Lakers in late February, appearing in eight contests and averaging 14.9 minutes off the bench.