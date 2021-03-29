Morris had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Morris didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still made his presence felt in this game and posted his first double-double of the campaign while also scoring in double digits for the third time in Los Angeles' last four contests. Morris has settled in well as a starter of late, and while his presence in the lineup will ultimately depend on how healthy the Lakers get going forward, he's certainly taking advantage of the opportunity. Morris is averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game over his last 15 appearances, all of them as a starter.