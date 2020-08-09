Morris (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.
Morris has been listed as probable heading into the last two games with a hip injury. However, while he earned 18 minutes during Thursday's matchup versus the Rockets, Morris remained on the bench for the entirety of this one despite being cleared to play. His lack of a consistent role makes it difficult to trust Morris in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Likely available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Probable vs. Houston•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Won't play in first scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Clears quarantine, can practice•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Coming to Orlando on Tuesday•