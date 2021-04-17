Morris accumulated 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's overtime win over the Jazz.

The 31-year-old played a season-high 36 minutes in his return to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a sprained ankle. Morris recorded just his second double-double of the season against a Jazz team without Rudy Gobert (rest). The 10-year forward had put together a solid four-game stretch before going down with an injury, averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.8 percent from the field in that span. He should hover around 30 minutes per game as long as LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out of the lineup.