Morris had 19 points (6-13 FG), 5-11 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Heat.

Morris was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers, who shot just 43.0 percent as a team and committed 19 turnovers in the loss. Morris's five three-pointers were his second-most in any game this season (7 3PM vs. CHI on Dec. 21).