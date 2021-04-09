Morris was ejected from Thursday's game against Miami after being assessed two technical fouls, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Morris had choice words with the ref, which led to his ejection in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old had tallied 12 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block prior to his dismissal.
