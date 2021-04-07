Morris recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's win over Toronto.

Morris continued his solid offensive play recently by tallying double figures for a fifth time over the past six games. The veteran also grabbed at least five rebounds for a 17th straight time. Dating back to March 26, Morris is averaging 13.0 points along with 7.3 rebounds over his past six outings.