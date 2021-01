Morris recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 109-103 win over the Spurs.

Morris' role this season is similar to last year's, and he's seeing 14.8 minutes per game with averages of 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Outside of very deep leagues, there's no reason to consider Morris in fantasy.