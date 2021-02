Morris scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected nine rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Utah.

Morris started and logged 28 minutes, finishing as one of three Lakers with double-digit scoring. He also paced the team in boards and committed only one turnover. The veteran may start to see more playing time given the expected extended absence of Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles), though Morris is averaging only 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds on the season.