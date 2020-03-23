Play

Lakers' Markieff Morris: Holding steady bench role

Morris averaged 14.9 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers after coming over from Detroit.

Morris made his debut on Feb. 25 against New Orleans and went on to appear in eight games before the league suspended play. He averaged just 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in that span, with his highest-scoring game (10 points) coming against the Pels on March 1.

