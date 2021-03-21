Morris finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six boards, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes of a 99-95 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Morris once again received the start, and saw his minutes return to his normal total for the first time since he began dealing with a knee bruise. Morris could be tasked with a larger role on the team after the Lakers lost LeBron James (ankle) for the immediate future. Morris hasn't needed to shoulder much of the scoring load this year, but he's proved capable in previous stops on his career and has an outside shot to complement his game. He's expected to start once again on Sunday against the Suns.