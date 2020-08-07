Morris (hip) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Pacers.
Morris was probable Thursday against the Rockets as well and ended up playing 18 minutes. In the bubble, he's averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Probable vs. Houston•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Won't play in first scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Clears quarantine, can practice•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Coming to Orlando on Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Should join Lakers soon•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Holding steady bench role•