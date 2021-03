Morris (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against Charlotte, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 31-year-old had 12 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes Tuesday after being probable with a knee bruise, and he's expected to play through the injury again Thursday. Morris has started the last eight games and is averaging 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24.0 minutes during that stretch.