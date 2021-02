Morris is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to a right ankle sprain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Morris presumably picked up the injury in Thursday's loss to the Nets. Still, he appears on track to suit up Saturday assuming he avoids any setbacks, but that is unlikely to be official until closer to tip-off. If he does get cleared to play, he figures to continue seeing an increased role due to Anthony Davis (Achilles) being sidelined.