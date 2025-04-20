Morris is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers rested most of their regulars for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers on April 13, meaning Morris was among the starters in that game, but the veteran will return to his regular bench role. Morris isn't expected to have a sizable role out of the bench with Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura ahead of him in the pecking order.