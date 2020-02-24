Lakers' Markieff Morris: Officially joins Lakers
Morris officially signed with the Lakers on Sunday night, Dan Woike of the LA Times reports.
The move was initially reported on Friday, but Morris had to wait to clear waivers for the signing to become official. In order to accommodate Morris on the roster, the Lakers will waive the injured DeMarcus Cousins, who has not played this season while rehabbing his torn ACL. Morris could be available to make his Lakers debut as soon as Tuesday's home matchup against New Orleans.
