Morris (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
A sprained ankle will keep Morris out of Tuesday's game after he was initially questionable. Morris had averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers over his previous nine games (all starts).
