Lakers' Markieff Morris: Plans to sign with Lakers
Morris is expected to sign with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Less than a day after reaching a buyout with the Pistons, Morris already has a destination planned. He'll join the loaded Lakers frontcourt, which already includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. Morris was seeing 22.5 minutes per game with Detroit this season, but it seems unlikely he'll reach that mark on a consistent basis in this new situation. As a result, fantasy owners should feel confident leaving Morris on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues.
