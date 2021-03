Morris (knee) is probable to play Tuesday against Minnesota, Harrison Faigen of SilverScreenAndRoll.com reports.

Morris has started the last seven games, and that trend should continue Tuesday as the 31-year-old looks likely to suit up despite a knee contusion. In his seven starts, Morris has averaged 9.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 triples across 24.6 minutes per contest.