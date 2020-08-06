Morris is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to a left hip bruise, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, as the Lakers are being hyper-cautious with their injury report, which includes four players carrying "probable" tags. Morris played only 13 minutes in Wednesday's ugly loss to the Thunder, finishing with five points on six shots.
