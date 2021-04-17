Morris (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.
Morris has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he has a chance to return Saturday. If he's held out once again, Talen Horton-Tucker and Devontae Cacok could see increased run for the Lakers.
