Morris (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The veteran missed Tuesday's game against Charlotte with a left ankle sprain and will likely be a game-time call versus the Celtics. Talen Horton-Tucker started in place of Morris on Tuesday and could see a similar role if Morris is ultimately kept sidelined for a second straight.
More News
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Available to return Monday•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Ejected after foul argument•
-
Lakers' Markieff Morris: Flirts with double-double in win•