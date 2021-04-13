Morris is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a left ankle sprain, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 31-year-old apparently picked up the injury Monday against the Knicks, as he had his ankle taped during the contest. Morris is one of seven players whose status is in question for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis (calf) LeBron James (knee) and Jared Dudley (knee) have already been ruled out Tuesday.