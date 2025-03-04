Morris (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Morris hasn't been a factor for the Lakers since being traded to Los Angeles by the Mavericks last month. The veteran big man has seen the floor only three times for his new team since arriving, and now he's battling an illness that will keep him sidelined again Tuesday.
