Lakers' Markieff Morris: Scores 10 in 15 minutes

Morris accrued 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Pelicans.

Through his four games since joining the Lakers, Morris has put up 6.8 points, 3.3 boards and 1.3 triples, while shooting 40.0 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the line in that span. Morris wasn't exactly a fantasy option outside of the deepest of leagues before moving to Los Angeles, and he still isn't now. It was only a couple of years ago that the 3-year old was relevant in standard leagues, but it would take a miracle for him to leap back onto that radar with this Lakers team.