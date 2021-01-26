Morris played 16 minutes and finished with eight points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Monday's victory versus Cleveland.

Morris hasn't been getting much run lately -- he has surpassed 20 minutes only once since Jan. 8 -- but he made the most of his limited time on the court against the Cavs, making both his shot attempts from the field and all three of his tries from the line. The veteran has played a limited role in the Lakers' offense this season with per-game averages of 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.6 minutes.