Morris posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Morris had to leave Monday's game in the first half due to an ankle injury, but he got the ankle re-taped and returned. The 31-year-old has now scored double-digit points in eight out of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals. Morris has started the last 22 games and should continue playing anywhere between 24-33 minutes for at least another week with both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) out of the lineup.