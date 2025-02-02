Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Lakers acquired Morris, Luka Doncic (calf) and Maxi Kleber (foot) from the Mavericks on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Jazz will also receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks to help facilitate the blockbuster trade centered around Doncic and Davis. Morris hasn't seen much playing time in Dallas this season, but he'll get a fresh start with the Lakers alongside Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Morris was traded by the Pistons to the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign and won his only championship with the team at the NBA Bubble that October.

More News