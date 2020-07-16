Morris isn't with the Lakers due to an excused absence, but he's expected to join the team in the Orlando bubble soon, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 30-year-old appeared in eight games for the Lakers before the season was halted in March, and he averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.8 minutes. Morris still has a couple weeks before the first matchup against the Clippers, so his early absence shouldn't impact his availability for the restart, assuming he arrives soon.