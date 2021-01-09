Morris will get the start at power forward in Friday's game against the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Morris will replace Anthony Davis (hip) in the starting lineup. He is averaging just 3.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 triples across 14.4 minutes in nine games this season, but will presumably be in line for a bigger workload Friday.
