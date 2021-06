Morris will start Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Davis (groin) unable to play, Morris will slot in as one of the Lakers' starting forwards. It's a tremendous increase in role for Morris, who has played just 12 minutes in the series so far. However, he was a rotation piece during the Lakers' title run last season. In last year's playoffs, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.3 minutes.